While apparently addicted to spending time with lawyers and in courtrooms, noted antisemite Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk keeps dodging the SEC.

The SEC and Elon have a long history together. After inappropriately using Twitter to manipulate Tesla's share price, Elon wound up under a settlement agreement where Tesla lawyers would henceforth review his social media communications before he could make them. Elon bristled but was unable to escape this order. However, he seemed not to be following it anyway. After Elon purchased Twitter, however, the SEC reached out about additional violations and failures to declare his interest in Twitter before the big kerfluffle purchasing it. Elon has been dodging them, but a Federal magistrate just ordered him to knock it off.