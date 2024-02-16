Playdate handheld game console in stock and shipping

Playdate (previously at Boing Boing) is an adorable and tiny handheld game console with a 1-bit display, giving its games a unique old-school aesthetic, and a hand-crank, giving them a unique controller. It's been sold-out for everything except pre-orders since it came out, but is finally in stock.

Ok, it took a while, but we shipped an incredible number of Playdate systems into the world, and we're now caught up with all pre-orders!! That means Playdate is now in stock and ready to ship right away. We've also just added lots more shipping countries, including Malaysia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Hong Kong, South Korea, Norway, and all of the EU. (Plus, we pay taxes and duties up-front — no import surprises.) And not only does Playdate come with 24 free games, but we now have Catalog, a built-in digital game store with 130+ incredible titles. And that's just one option — other stores like Itch have even more games.