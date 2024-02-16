Unlike Trump, President Biden stands up to Russia and Putin with a warning (video)

Unlike Putin puppet Trump, President Biden is not afraid of Vladimir Putin. In fact, Biden stood up to the Russian leader today, saying, "Putin and the whole world should know, if any adversary were to attack us, our NATO allies would back us. And if Putin were to attack a NATO ally, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory."

This comes after the revolting news that Vladimir Putin's enemy, opposition leader Alexi Navalny, suddenly died in jail today. It also comes days after the traitorous former president said he would "encourage" Russia "to do whatever the hell they want" to NATO.

At one point during the press conference today, Biden became so enraged over Trump's reckless rhetoric, he had to pause and take a moment. "I guess I should clear my mind here a little bit, and not say what I'm really thinking," he said after moments of silence. "But let me be clear, this is an outrageous thing for a president to say. I can't fathom, I can't fathom… from Truman on, they're all rolling in their graves hearing this." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)