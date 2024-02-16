'Putin's puppet' Donald Trump is destroying America, warns veterans group (video)

"Putin's puppet is back with a vengeance," says a new anti-Trump ad by the veterans group VoteVets, sounding like a trailer for a creepy horror show (which it is).

Although it's not clear what the ad means by coming "back," since Putin's most loyal puppet, Donald Trump, has never left the Russian dictator's lap, the ad highlights what the orange doll did to please his master over the weekend. "I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want," Trump said about Russia.

"Whatever happened to Republicans standing up for freedom? Whatever happened to Republicans standing up for America?" the ad's narrator asks against a backdrop that shows former president Ronald Reagan telling Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the wall. "Now, it's appeasement through surrender and blind loyalty to a Russian dictator and his puppet in chief." (See video below, posted by VoteVets.)

And now that Vladimir Putin's opposition rival, 47-year-old Alexei Navalny, is dead, mysteriously collapsing after a walk today, you can bet Trump — and thus the rest of the frightened MAGA marionettes — are in lockstep "with a vengeance" as never before.