Xitter's celebratory Super Bowl press release celebrates fake traffic

To commemorate over 75% of its Super Bowl traffic coming from bots, Xitter issued a press release claiming it was the "biggest ever."

Mashable reports a research group found a startling amount of Twitter's Super Bowl traffic to be fake. A great thing about being a "free speech absolutist" who tossed $44B away on a social network must be getting to publish whatever you want on it. I suppose the people at "X" can claim not to know anything about bots, as it was Twitter that their CTO and "Pedo Guy" sued over bots, and "X" is an entirely new company. Ah, the logic of 5D chess players!