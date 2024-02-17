To commemorate over 75% of its Super Bowl traffic coming from bots, Xitter issued a press release claiming it was the "biggest ever."
Mashable reports a research group found a startling amount of Twitter's Super Bowl traffic to be fake. A great thing about being a "free speech absolutist" who tossed $44B away on a social network must be getting to publish whatever you want on it. I suppose the people at "X" can claim not to know anything about bots, as it was Twitter that their CTO and "Pedo Guy" sued over bots, and "X" is an entirely new company. Ah, the logic of 5D chess players!
According to CHEQ, a whopping 75.85 percent of traffic from X to its advertising clients' websites during the weekend of the Super Bowl was fake.
"I've never seen anything even remotely close to 50 percent, not to mention 76 percent," CHEQ founder and CEO Guy Tytunovich told Mashable regarding X's fake traffic data. "I'm amazed…I've never, ever, ever, ever seen anything even remotely close."
CHEQ's data for this report is based on 144,000 visits to its clients' sites that came from X during Super Bowl weekend, from Friday, Feb. 9 up until the end of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 11. The data was collected from across CHEQ's 15,000 total clients. It's a small portion of the relevant data, and it's not scientifically sampled, but it nonetheless suggests a dramatic trend.Mashable