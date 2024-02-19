Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian premier and an ally of Vladimir Putin, is a known anglophile. But London, too, will have to go if Russia loses the Ukraine war.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who is a close ally of Vladimir Putin, has warned of "total war" if Russia was forced to return to its 1991 borders established at the collapse of the Soviet Union. Instead, Medvedev suggested Kyiv and the West should allow Putin to have the areas of Ukraine he believes are part of Russia, the Mirror reports. He said: "Attempts to return Russia to the borders of 1991 will lead to only one thing. "Towards a global war with Western countries using the entire strategic arsenal of our state. ‌"In Kyiv, Berlin, London, Washington."

Medvedev was more liberal in office than Putin, though beholden to and ultimately sidelined by him, but has lately enjoyed a new job issuing flamboyant warnings and insults to the West.

