Elon Musk has taken to praising himself with burner accounts on his personal social media network

Unable to interact with real people, Elon Musk has turned to tweeting at himself. Are the bots refusing to praise him, so he has to go it solo?
An account that heaps praise on Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk is likely Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk himself. Also, unsurprisingly, the Twitter account of the person who uncovered Musk's self-love has been deleted. It also seems the account has been used to hang out with Alex Jones and other wack job conspiracy theorists, while not further tarnishing known antisemitic conspiracy theorist Musk to further criticism.
Users on X believe that platform owner Elon Musk has been secretly operating a burner account in order to lavish praise on himself.
The allegation gained traction over the weekend after the popular comedic user known as "Liam Nissan" brought attention to the claim. Nissan and others said that the user "Adrian Dittmann," which regularly gives acclaim to Musk and his companies, actually belongs to the billionaire.
The matter was made only worse when Nissan's account, which boasted well over 250,000 followers, went offline shortly after.
While many have accused Musk of suspending the account, a notice of Nissan's profile simply states that it no longer exists.DailyDot