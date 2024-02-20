Haley's plan to unite the United States: pardon Trump

In a move that seems destined to piss off over half the US electorate, Nikki Haley has pledged to pardon Trump if convicted.

Conditional supporter of women's rights Nikki Haley has said she'd pardon the Orange Menace if he is convicted of a Federal crime. He is currently charged with 91 criminal counts and is an adjudicated rapist, and remorseless financial fraud. It is unclear why or how Haley thinks this move would bring the American people together unless the together she speaks of is a civil war.