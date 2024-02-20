WTF is this flying monstrosity?

I watched this video a half dozen times or more and couldn't tell what I was looking at. Was it a jawed microbe treading through a droplet of water? Or a bald eagle filmed at a weird angle? Without clear context or a point of reference, my mind was left to wander through a myriad of possibilities.

I had to read the comments on the Threads post to learn what it was, and now I'm sorry I know. It was more fun to be mystified. With the truth laid bare, the enchantment has faded, leaving behind a sense of ordinariness that pales in comparison to the wonder of the unknown. For the love of Bob, don't look at the answer!

