CNN: Biden directs campaign "to highlight the crazy shit that Trump says in public"

CNN's MJ Lee calls out President Biden's new strategy for what it is: calling out the crazy shit Trump says!

This clip is just fantastic. The media loves to give Trump a pass on all his slurring, transposing, and garbling of words, names, and concepts, so President Biden is directing his campaign to step it up. Sure, the red-hatted adherents aren't going to let a man-child streaming weird "Sir Sir Sir" from the stage while simulating weird sex noises get in the way of their voting for a guy who enables their hatred of others, but the less brainwashed should hear it.

Lee: We're told that the thrust of the President's direction was to significantly ramp up the campaign's efforts to highlight the crazy shit that Trump says in public. pic.twitter.com/kwK6yntM3y — Acyn (@Acyn) February 20, 2024