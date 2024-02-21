Trump pledges detention camps, but Biden is "old"

Adjudicated rapist, 91-times charged criminal defendant, and babbling orange menace Donald Trump is promising mass deportations and the creation of detention camps for asylum seekers. Still, the media is focused on President Biden's age.

Through a spokesweasel, Donald Trump is vowing to mobilize the military to aid in mass deportations and to construct detention camps to hold all the people they round up. Regardless of news, the Biden administration has done more to secure the border and process folks seeking to join our grand experiment in democracy; Trump continues to claim he is somehow going to do a better job than Biden is doing now — which is lightyears ahead of his results: the babies in cages era.

Trump pledges that as president he would immediately launch "the largest domestic deportation operation in American history." As a model, he points to an Eisenhower-era program known as "Operation Wetback," using a derogatory slur for Mexican migrants. The operation used military tactics to round up and remove migrant workers, sometimes transporting them in dangerous conditions that led to some deaths. Former administration officials and policy experts said staging an even larger operation today would face a bottleneck in detention space — a problem that Trump adviser Stephen Miller and other allies have proposed addressing by building mass deportation camps. "Americans can expect that immediately upon President Trump's return to the Oval Office, he will restore all of his prior policies, implement brand new crackdowns that will send shock waves to all the world's criminal smugglers, and marshal every federal and state power necessary to institute the largest deportation operation in American history," said Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt in a statement. She added that undocumented immigrants "should not get comfortable because very soon they will be going home." WaPo

Yet this is what the MSM finds important: