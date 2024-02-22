John Oliver rails on Supreme Court ethics violations for 30 minutes (video)

The current seated Supreme Court has real ethical problems they aren't going to address or otherwise do anything about.

The last few years have shown the United States just how for sale some of our Supreme Court justices have become. Justice Thomas's unwillingness to recuse himself on issues dealing with his wealthy friends or his wife's participation in an insurrection is awful. It should be addressed, but it barely scratches the surface.

It is impossible to trust this court and we are just hoping they don't decide to throw all pretense to the wind. Congress, which this one certainly will not, needs to legislate some ethics and a process to hold judges accountable. The Court's own stab at it is a joke.