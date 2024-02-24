Trump goes full racist at Black Conservatives event

"These lights are so bright in my eyes I can't see too many people out there. I can only see the Black ones! I can't see any white ones! That's how far I've come! That's a long way isn't it!?" — Donald Trump

Speaking to the Black Conservatives Federation, adjudicated rapist Donald J. Trump gave an off-the-rails demonstration of his racism.

So many times, Donald Trump says things that would end any other politician's career for good. Here, the Orange Menace claims Black people like him because he is a criminal. He's just so fucking awful it's unbelievable. Trump spends this speech just saying all the Republican "quiet parts" out loud. This is crazy offensive and, once again, should invalidate him from holding any office.