Trump goes full racist at Black Conservatives event

"These lights are so bright in my eyes I can't see too many people out there. I can only see the Black ones! I can't see any white ones! That's how far I've come! That's a long way isn't it!?" — Donald Trump
Speaking to the Black Conservatives Federation, adjudicated rapist Donald J. Trump gave an off-the-rails demonstration of his racism.
So many times, Donald Trump says things that would end any other politician's career for good. Here, the Orange Menace claims Black people like him because he is a criminal. He's just so fucking awful it's unbelievable. Trump spends this speech just saying all the Republican "quiet parts" out loud. This is crazy offensive and, once again, should invalidate him from holding any office.
Trump spent the night using racially charged sentiments by suggesting he has strengthened his appeal to Black Americans by claiming they relate to his multiple criminal indictments.
"I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time and a lot of people said that that's why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against. It's been pretty amazing," Trump said to applause.
He continued, asserting that Black people are starting to turn to him because "what's happening to me, happens to them," centering his appeal to Black voters by equating his criminal prosecutions to the historic discrimination Black Americans have faced.ABC