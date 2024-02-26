Marjorie Taylor Greene explains how big a threat Russia is with her own intel-gathering method (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene has come up with a way to gather intel that she then uses to make complex foreign policy decisions. And by gum, her method is as easy as peach pie.

The Georgia Qongresswoman explained her method when an MSNBC reporter asked, "How big of a threat do you see Russian aggression going forward?"

"I think if you ask most people if they're afraid of Russia, they would laugh and tell you no," she answered. So there you have it. Madge gets her security intel by knocking on the doors of sage MAGA folk — the same people who watch Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, and other Putin puppets on Fox News and other alt-right outlets. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

As the hactivist group Anonymous said two years ago, "Russian asset Marjorie Taylor Greene will go down in history as one of the dummest politicians ever."