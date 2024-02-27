Drunken driver calls police on himself

A drunken driver called police in the UK to turn himself in, reports the Associated Press. Dispatchers sent officers out to his location, they breathalyzed him at three times the legal limit, and took him into custody.

An emergency dispatcher received an unusual call just before noon Monday when a motorist reported he was driving drunk and said he "doesn't know what he is doing," North Yorkshire police said. The man said he had a rough weekend. "Man calls the police to report that HE is a drink driver," police said, using the British term for the offense. "It's not every day that this happens."

He's been charged with drinky drivey or whatever they call it there.

