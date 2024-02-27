How one of the world's tiniest fish sounds as loud as a gunshot

The Danionella cerebrum—one of the world's tiniest fish at just 1/2 inch in length—can make a sound as loud as a gunshot close up, or a jet engine at 100 feet away. Researchers from the University of Lincoln in the UK used high-speed video and a 3D X-Ray imaging technique to find out how the fish can be so damn loud.

"We found that it possesses a unique sound production apparatus – involving a drumming cartilage, specialized rib, and fatigue-resistant muscle – which allows the fish to accelerate the drumming cartilage at extreme forces and generate rapid, loud pulses," they write in their scientific paper.

From The Guardian: