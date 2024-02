Perhaps Don Junior is on something else? In what universe is Don Junior anyone's hero?

Junior tonight: "Now more than ever, the amount of African-American men that have come up to me and are literally like, 'Hey man, you're my hero!'" pic.twitter.com/XshqWTP5f3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 27, 2024

Junior seems an unreliable narrator. Perhaps he is still shaken up by the envelope of white powder he claims he was sent.