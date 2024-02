LEGO Star Wars toys have eclipsed my love of Action Figures. This X-Wing Starfighter is phenomenal.

This X-Wing set has 1949 pieces, a lightsaber-wielding Luke Skywalker minifig and the highly suspect astromech R2D2. The detail on Luke's X-Wing is wonderful and befitting the Ultimate Collector's set. You can lock the fighter's S-foils in attack position or close them up as you see fit.

Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter 75355 Building Set via Amazon