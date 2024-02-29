Republicans ask SCOTUS to limit women's access to health care further

145 Republican members of Congress have signed on to an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to restrict access to mifepristone, a drug used to end pregnancy, so that they do not have to do it.

Continuing to attack women's access to health care but realizing it's very unpopular, 119 congresspeople and 26 senators have signed on to an amicus brief looking to use a zombie law from the 1870s to restrict the shipment of mifepristone rather than pass their law themselves. This, and all of the other hijinks around the Supreme Court this week, should serve as a massive alarm to get out the vote if we want a democracy.