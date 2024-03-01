Hunter Biden throws drug question back at Matt Gaetz in heated exchange

Hunter Biden zinged Matt Gaetz yesterday during the House Oversight Committee's closed-door session when he told the alleged coke party connoisseur to "look me in the eye." An even better phrase would have been, "Look at yourself in a mirror."

The heated exchange began when the Congress performer asked about Biden's former drug use. "Were you on drugs when you were on the Burisma board?" he asked, via The Daily Beast.

At first, Biden's lawyer tried to intervene.

"One of the things that I spoke to staff that you just asked about as to whether it's outside the bounds. If you want to spend the next part of the last hour you have asking about his drug use, go at it," said Attorney Abbe Lowell. "It's outside the scope. It certainly has no relevance to an impeachment inquiry nor does it have anything to do with oversight of ethics legislation that may address family members of Presidents or Vice Presidents. So go at it, but it's outside the scope and you're wasting your time."

Unfazed, Gaetz repeated the question: "Were you on drugs when you were on the Burisma board?"

That's when Biden turned the tables on the federally investigated Florida man. "Mr. Gaetz, look me in the eye. You really think that's appropriate to ask me?"

"Absolutely…" Gaetz replied, before Biden emphasized his point: "Of all people sitting around this table, do you think that's appropriate to ask me?"

According to previous reports by ABC, CBS, and The Daily Beast, among many other news organizations, the unsavory lawmaker has an alleged rich history himself of enjoying coke-fueled parties with escorts and underaged girls. Probably best to stay away from that topic, sir.