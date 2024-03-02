A showcase of Trump's gaffes in North Carolina today

"Venezwheregullah!" flubbed Donald Trump as he performed another rambling stream-of-consciousness routine he calls a campaign speech in Greensboro, NC., today.

Some of this is just Trump repeating buzz words and phrase he knows the MAGA cult loves. Some of it is literally a stressed-out old man losing his shit because his bad behavior has lost him all his money. The rhythm and cadence The Orange Menace uses in these things reminds me a lot of a junior highschool classmate making up a verbal presentation on the fly. https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1764031591397904746

Montage of clips from Dementia Trump's NC rally today where he mangles and mispronounces words, garbles syntax, and spews gibberish and nonsense while sweating profusely. pic.twitter.com/JlIsOkROh7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 2, 2024

"Migrant Cime" is also of concern to the adjudicated rapist and Republican frontrunner, Trump.