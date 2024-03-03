Hot Mess Caucus: Trump endorses Boebert

Donald Trump found a way to look even dumber: endorsing Lauren Boebert.

Following news that her son has been charged with 22 counts of theft, Donald Trump endorsed Lauren Boebert for Colorado's 4th district. General noise out of Republican primary debates for the contested seat of former Congressperson Ken Buck is that Boebert will lose bigly. Even the deeply MAGA Republicans of this cesspool distrust Boebert, know she's desperate to remain in Congress, and has essentially lost her old district by getting frisky in a public place.

"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a Proven Conservative and Effective Leader who delivers for Colorado, and our America First agenda," Trump said in a post on the Truth Social platform. "She has led the fight to Impeach Joe Biden, Stop Illegal Immigration, Defend the Second Amendment, Protect our Wonderful Ranchers and Farmers, Support our Military and Veterans, Secure our Natural Resources to Pursue Energy Dominance, and Stand Up to the Radical Democrats who want to Destroy our Beautiful Country."

"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a trusted America First Fighter, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Colorado's 4th Congressional District!" he added.

It's the third time Trump has endorsed Boebert in her three congressional runs and the first endorsement Trump has made in a Colorado race this cycle.