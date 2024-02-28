Lauren Boebert's son arrested on numerous theft-related charges

Tyler Boebert, the 18-year-old son of Colorado Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert, was charged with 22 counts of theft, conspiracy and other related crimes after being arrested Tuesday in Garfield County. The Rifle Police Department announced Tyler's collaring on its Facebook page, where it described multiple victims and outlined his grim-looking legal situation.

The arrest comes after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle. Boebert is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents – Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses. This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time

Perhaps this was what his dad was mad at him about.