Trump seems to think Barack Obama is still President

Donald Trump's Obama hallucinations seem to be getting worse. After claiming last month that he was leading former President Obama in the polls, he now seems to think Obama is actually president. At a recent campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, Trump insisted that Putin had no respect for sitting President Obama—who, it should be noted, is not President and has not been for a decade—to dead silence from the crowd.
Of course, Trump's die-hard supporters are already concocting excuses. It's not that he's wrong and we're backing a senile old man- Obama really is President, just in secret! He's exposing the deep state!
If only we didn't have to choose between him and another, relatively better senile old man. Such is the way of American election season.
