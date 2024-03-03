Trump seems to think Barack Obama is still President

Donald Trump's Obama hallucinations seem to be getting worse. After claiming last month that he was leading former President Obama in the polls, he now seems to think Obama is actually president. At a recent campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, Trump insisted that Putin had no respect for sitting President Obama—who, it should be noted, is not President and has not been for a decade—to dead silence from the crowd.

Listen to how QUIET the trump rally gets when they all hear him thinking that Barack Obama is President. No laughter, no applause.



You can practically hear a rat peeing on a Klan hood. pic.twitter.com/IYm5b0bzyU — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 3, 2024

Of course, Trump's die-hard supporters are already concocting excuses. It's not that he's wrong and we're backing a senile old man- Obama really is President, just in secret! He's exposing the deep state!

Trump said again "Obama is President". He's right! He didn't mix up names, he just said the quiet part loud.



Vivek and many others already told the same. We know who's running the show.



Also, why is he still living in DC?

PS: stop pretending Brandon will be the nominee. pic.twitter.com/PahHIKWYzM — Talha 🫀 (@talhay6715) March 3, 2024

If only we didn't have to choose between him and another, relatively better senile old man. Such is the way of American election season.

Previously: Barack Obama weighs in on Herschel Walker's vampire vs. werewolf musings