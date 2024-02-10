Befuddled Trump claims to be leading Obama in the polls

Adjudicated rapist and 91-times indicted insurrectionist Donald Trump is confused about who is and is not running for President.

Once again, Donald Trump proved he doesn't have the capacity to speak coherently. On a daily basis, Trump confuses Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden with Barack Obama. Trump also seems to lack the ability to remember when or where he is. In addition to believing he was living on a Saturday while giving a speech on a Friday, Trump will routinely completely confuse historical events.

Trump is leading in all the polls against Obama. pic.twitter.com/lUbzAyPsj9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 10, 2024

Trump has never beaten Obama at anything. Nancy Pelosi straight up says Trump has "a cognitive disorder."