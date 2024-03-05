Sinema drops out of Senate race, admitting she is "not what America wants right now"

United States Senator from Arizona, Kyrsten Sinema, announced today that she won't be seeking reelection for a second term. AZ Mirror provides more details about the announcement:

Sinema, who built a reputation as a deal-maker who sought to bridge the partisan divide in the Senate to foster compromise, cited the increasing partisanship of American politics in a video she posted on X, formerly Twitter. She acknowledged that her style of governance was unpopular among voters, and said she would not seek reelection.

"The only political victories that matter these days are symbolic, attacking your opponents on cable news or social media," she said. "I believe in my approach. But it is not what America wants right now."

"It has been an honor to serve Arizona for the past 20 years," she said.