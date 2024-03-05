Solutions and maps to classic text adventure games

The Classic Adventure Solution Archive has solutions and maps for interactive fiction games, stretching back into the age when they were simply called text adventures.

CASA was created in 1999 with the purpose of having a place to offer my solutions to the public. Over the years, a lot of people submitted material and the number of solutions and maps grew substantially, but the site was still in plain, static HTML. After much whining and groaning on my part about wanting a site with better functionality, Mr. Creosote and Dave heroically volunteered to assist in late 2009. Much coding and typing ensued, and the new version of CASA was launched in May 2010.

Here's 1984's Jewels of Babylon, from Interceptor Micros, the first game I remember getting that didn't come with the machine.

