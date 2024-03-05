Yes, Donald Trump had dinner with a Nazi

When reminded that Donald Trump had dinner with a Nazi, Fox News' Tammy Bruce tried to holler the assertion away.

Tammy Bruce tries to turn panelist Jonathan Kott's comment, referencing a famed dinner where Kanye West brought white nationalist and Nazi fanboi Nick Fuentes to dinner with The Orange Menace, into a general remark that all Republicans are Nazis. It is amazing how fast Bruce goes to this defense, but the entire panel wants to forget history and pretend these are not the types of people Trump loves. Fuentes is unapologetic about his embrace of Nazism and neo-Nazis.