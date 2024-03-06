Elise Stefanik yearns for the good ol' days of Trump mismanaging a pandemic

Auditioning to be the adjudicated rapist's Vice-President, New York's Elise Stefanik once again stuck her cloven hoof in her mouth.

Somehow, ignoring that 4 years ago, the United States was fearfully facing a woefully mismanaged pandemic that took the lives of over 1 million Americans, Elise Stefanik told a press conference things were a lot better for us then. Trump and Stefanik are ghouls.