New York's governor deploys National Guard to protect subway riders

In response to recent violent crimes against New York subway riders, Governor Kathy Hochul announced she is deploying nearly 1,000 personnel, comprising 750 National Guard members along with state police and MTA officers to conduct bag checks at some of the busiest subway stations, reports NBC News.

This measure, reported by NBC News, aims to enhance security and mitigate the growing concern among commuters following a series of violent incidents, including a 64-year-old man who was kicked into the tracks at Penn Station while checking his phone, and a 27-year-old man who was slashed on the A train after the attacker was alleged to have made homophobic remarks about him.

"No one heading to their job or to visit family or go to a doctor appointment should worry that the person sitting next to them possesses a deadly weapon," Hochul said.

Hochul's plan also involves legislative proposals and technological enhancements to make the subway system safer. She recommended more surveillance cameras and that judges should be able to ban convicted subway offenders from riding the trains.