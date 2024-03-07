Helldivers 2 adds mechs, gets even more fun

Helldivers 2 is an absolute blast- an opinion you'll see both all over this site and the Internet at large. Raining death upon hordes of enemies in pursuit of Starship Troopers-style satirical patriotism is just plain fun. The battlefield is about to get a whole lot bigger, however.
In keeping with developer Arrowhead's promise to continuously add more features to the game, Helldivers 2 will soon officially introduce summonable mech suits to allow the scale of the already massive missions to get even more ludicrous.
Between you and me, mech suits are actually already in the game, with a rare chance to be found abandoned during missions. If you want to experience them before they're officially "added", get diving!