Helldivers 2 adds mechs, gets even more fun

Helldivers 2 is an absolute blast- an opinion you'll see both all over this site and the Internet at large. Raining death upon hordes of enemies in pursuit of Starship Troopers-style satirical patriotism is just plain fun. The battlefield is about to get a whole lot bigger, however.

In keeping with developer Arrowhead's promise to continuously add more features to the game, Helldivers 2 will soon officially introduce summonable mech suits to allow the scale of the already massive missions to get even more ludicrous.

HELLDIVERS! The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan. Ready for deployment on the battlefield soon! pic.twitter.com/MfqDbWLhuG — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 5, 2024

Between you and me, mech suits are actually already in the game, with a rare chance to be found abandoned during missions. If you want to experience them before they're officially "added", get diving!