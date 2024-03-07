Man sues Vegas luxury hotel after scorpion sting in testicles while in bed

Las Vegas casinos are known to sting your wallet. But did you know that staying in a hotel there is a way to get stung in the balls? That's what Michael Farchi, 61, of Agoura Hills, California said happened to him when a scorpion stung him in the testicles while he was sleeping in a bed at the Venetian Resort, a faux-opulent rube valhalla in the heart of Vegas.

Farchi told Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS that he was jolted awake by intense pain in his groin. "I just felt like somebody stabbing me in my private area. It felt like a sharp glass or a knife. I went to the restroom, and I saw a scorpion hanging on my underwear." He says the scorpion stung him multiple times.

Farchi is now suing the Venetian. His attorney, Brian Virag, told Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC "Nobody staying in Vegas needs to be exposed to deadly scorpions while they're sleeping, let alone on their private parts, their testicles." Virag told The Daily Beast that the hotel was "very dismissive and unapologetic" about his client's trauma.

When KLAS asked officials from The Venetian Resort for comment, they said,"The resort has protocols for all incidents and we can confirm they were followed in this incident."