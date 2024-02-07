A man climbed the Las Vegas Sphere and landed himself in jail

You've seen the Las Vegas Sphere and the spectacular events there, but seeing the tiny shadow of a man climbing it shows just how massive it is. The climber was Madison Des Champs, and he was arrested when he came down.

Des Champs evidently live-streamed his climb on Instagram and told his followers that he undertook the feat in order to raise money for a homeless pregnant woman. Des Champs has apparently scaled other buildings in the past for similar causes. The Sphere, which cost over $2 billion to construct, stands over 350-feet fall and is layered with an "exposphere" of LED screens.

This man is climbing up the las Vegas sphere, emergency services are on the scene pic.twitter.com/tY6282yYqd — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 7, 2024

