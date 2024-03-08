Katie Britt's infomercial of fear

From a scary kitchen, Republican Senator Katie Britt of Alabama gave a scary speech that confused more than scared people.

After apparently spending far too much time with Speaker Mike Johnson's face coach, Senator Katie Britt gave the worst rebuttal to a State of the Union I can recall seeing. Usually, these speeches are uneventful and forgettable, but not this time. Britt managed to miss not just every sentence but every beat. Adopting a very strange cadence, likely to add even more ominousness and gravity to her string of things intended to scare people, Britt failed.

Only Donald Trump had something positive to say about Britt; even his cultists revolted: