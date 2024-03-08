Two women busted propping up dead man at bank to withdraw his cash

Loreen Bea Feralo, 55, and Karen Casbohm, 63, lived in Ashtabula, Ohio with a fellow named Douglas Layman. When Layman died at home last week, Feralo and Casbohm didn't see a tragedy but rather an opportunity. What happened next could be called "Payday at Bernie's."

Previously, Layman's bank tellers permitted the women to withdraw money from his account so long as he was with them at the time. So this time, they loaded Layman's corpse into their car, propped him in the passenger seat, and pulled into the bank's drive-thru.

From the Smoking Gun:

On March 4, a teller apparently was unaware that Layman was dead when the women pulled up and successfully took out $900. Investigators charge that the women placed Layman "in the vehicle in such a manner that he would be visible to bank staff in order to make the withdrawal." Feralo and Casbohm then drove to the Ashtabula County Medical Center, where they dropped off Layman's body and departed "without providing any information about the man or themselves."

Police identified the women and charged them with theft and gross abuse of a corpse.