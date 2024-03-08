Vintage racist slurs and Republican pendejos at the Texas border

This Daily Show segment on the border security circus in Eagle Pass, Texas, fully displays the Republican political stunt.

The Republicans are beating a drum about the border, even though most Americans recognize they could have passed the laws and policies they were looking for and just wanted their favorite issue to remain available to them. As the circus drags on, however, towns like Eagle Pass suffer.

The "County GOP Chairwoman" is a special piece of work. Do these people not know the cameras mean they are being recorded? Pendejos all.