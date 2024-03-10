Donald Trump mocks President Biden's stutter at rally, delights crowd

Donald Trump intensified his attacks on President Biden last night, mocking him for his lifelong stutter during a campaign rally in Georgia. Trump's mockery came after Biden's State of the Union address, which he described as "hate-filled," according to The Telegraph.

Mimicking Biden's speech impediment, Trump told his audience, "'I'm gonna bring the country tuh-tuh-tuh-together.'"

His crowd roared with laughter at the witticism, which is all you need to know about Trump's supporters.

Social media users are criticizing the Trump for his insensitivity toward people with speech impediments. Victoria Brownworth, who emphasized the broader impact of this issue: "Ten per cent of kids stutter. Biden has helped kids who stutter. Trump is pointing and laughing at those kids—YOUR kids—because he's just a vile, vicious bully."

This is not the first time Trump has targeted Biden's stutter, as he did so during a January event in Sioux Center, Iowa. From The Telegraph:

"Did you see him? He was stuttering through the whole thing," Mr Trump said to a chuckling crowd in January in Sioux Center, Iowa. "He's saying I'm a threat to democracy." "'He's a threat to d-d-democracy,'" he continued, pretending to stutter. "Couldn't read the word."



In 2015 Trump pleased his audience when he mocked a New York Times reporter with a disability.

This deranged sociopath has an excellent chance of winning the election.