This delightful doll was caught on film at a charity shop in Morningside, Edinburgh. You can see that it was originally tagged at £180 but then the price was slashed—likely with blood—to read £90. And yet there she sits, waiting for her forever home.

"I saw this today," commented shop visitor Margaret Gray. "Creepiest thing ever. Then I saw the price."

I disagree. Clearly this doll is priceless.

Doll for Sale

Morningside pic.twitter.com/pGudh4hPhP — Ms Marchmont 🏳️ (@lucynorris1) March 5, 2024

(Edinburgh Live)