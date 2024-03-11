RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump spreads the Great Replacement Theory

"Is that controversial?" asked Lara Trump of her endorsement of a well-understood to be racist tall tale.

A favorite of anti-semites everywhere, perhaps Lara Trump's backing of the Great Replacement Theory, is her way of courting Elon Musk's money. The newly minted Co-Chair of the Republican National Party, Lara Trump, didn't just support well-known anti-Semitic rhetoric, The Great Replacement Theory; she wondered why people are even still arguing about its obvious truth. Perhaps this is her new fundraising technique for the faltering Party of Family Values, but it is not a good look.

Stein then used the video to springboard into conversation with Lara Trump about the Great Replacement Theory, which is a white nationalist belief that migrants are being imported to replace Europeans and white people in the United States:

Alex Stein: "I feel like Europe was kind of like the beta test. We saw what they were doing, and now it's just, I mean, I don't even know if Europe is recognizable anymore."

Lara Trump: "According to friends of mine who live there or have moved from there it is not, most places. It's like the wild, Wild West in a sense out there. It's crazy."

Stein: "Yeah, and then now that's happening here in America. Do you think, this is kind of a tough question and this will be controversial, but the Great Replacement Theory, I think it's real. I'll probably get in trouble for saying that. I don't think it's based on race, but I think they want immigrants to come here because they know that they'll vote for them and, you know, democratic elections or at least vote for candidates that will give out free social services. So, for me, call me a conspiracy theorist, I don't think it's crazy to just let in millions of people in if you want to try to—"

Lara Trump: "Is that controversial? Is that even up for debate? Why else would you have a fully open border? Why else would you be letting people on the terror watch list just walk on in if you weren't banking on at least the majority of the millions of people, I mean, they say it's close to 10 million that we know of, it's probably more like 15, if you weren't banking on those people voting for you, why else would you repeal voter ID laws? Why would you do all this stuff if you weren't banking on that?