Say what you will, but I love sphynx cats (previously). They're safe for (some) people with allergies, are nice and cuddly, and just look plain cute. The only downside is the level of upkeep they require, but they look cute doing that too! I submit an adorable video from professional pet groomer Girl with the Dogs as evidence.

This breed may look goblin-esque, but it's hard not to have your heart melt even while you're cleaning their ears.

Now if only I could sneak a sphynx cat past my landlord…