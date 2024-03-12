After Hur attacks Biden's age, Nadler counterpunches with video of very feeble-minded Trump (video)

A month after Special Councel Robert Hur found no evidence that President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents, he tried to paint the president as a man in mental decline this morning during a hearing on the House floor. But in a brilliant counterpunch, Rep. Jerry Nadler hit back with a supercut he had made highlighting the former one-term stable genius' finest moments.

"Simply put, President Biden had the mental acuity to navigate this situation. Donald Trump did not," the New York Congressman said in his opening statement. "I believe, as is his habit, that President Biden probably committed a verbal slip or two during the interview. And I'm not sure any of that matters — because when the interview was over, Mr. Hur completely exonerated President Biden."

"And then . . . there is Donald Trump," Nadler continued. "What kind of man bungles not one, but dozens of opportunities to avoid criminal liability? What must that say about his mental state? Here, too, the record speaks for itself." Nadler then showed footage of a very addled Trump and his "bungles" of not one, but many instances of sheer ignorance and complete memory lapses. (See video below, posted by Tara Dublin.)

"That is a man who is incapable of avoiding criminal liability, a man who is wholly unfit for office, and a man who, at the very least, ought to think twice before accusing others of cognitive decline," Nadler concluded. "Thank you for being here today, Mr. Hur. Thank you for illuminating a stark choice for this country in the months to come. I look forward to your testimony and I yield back."