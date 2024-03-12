This armadillo playing with a stuffed animal is the cutest thing you'll see all day

If you've never seen an armadillo playing with a stuffed animal, you're in for a real treat! Here's Cachi, a three-banded armadillo who lives at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, Indiana. He and Zoo Director Josh Sisk recently visited South Bend's Kennedy Academy for Literacy Night. Josh read a book to students about armadillos and provided them with some armadillo facts. But it's Cachi who truly stole the show. As the Zoo explains:

Three-banded armadillos are nocturnal, so Cachi was very active and interested in everything around him, especially this stuffed animal and Josh's shoes.

Cachi is so cute running and jumping onto the stuffed animal, and curling up into a ball as he holds the furry toy. I also love seeing him holding onto Josh's pants, and rolling around the classroom. I'll definitely be adding armadillos to my list of favorite animals—I can't get over how adorable they are!

To see more of Cachi and the other animals at Potawatomi Zoo, visit their website or TikTok.

