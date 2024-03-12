Trump laughably renames himself "Honest Don"

On the hook for over $450 million for fraud, Donald Trump has taken to referring to himself as "Honest Don."

Donald Trump is one of the least honest people ever to have been called a politician. With lies about everything from his wealth, his sexual assaults, his time in office, and Taylor Swift, Trump is nearly impossible to call honest. While his cultists believe Trump "speaking his mind" is somehow factual, it is far more likely to be the demented rantings of a stressed-out cholesterol junkie; they just like to have their hatred given a pass.