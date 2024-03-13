This is not a JK Rowling novel but the Georgia congressperson's latest Space Laser escapade.

Famous for inventing Jewish Space Lasers to blame California's wildfires on something (something other than President Trump's claim that California forests needed to be swept up,) the US Congressperson will now play host to two speakers well-known to stand against women's rights to healthcare. Her photo here beams with pride as Greene prepares to use the Congress to spread lies.