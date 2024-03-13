Marjorie Taylor Greene and The Black Market of Baby Organ Harvesting

This is not a JK Rowling novel but the Georgia congressperson's latest Space Laser escapade.
Famous for inventing Jewish Space Lasers to blame California's wildfires on something (something other than President Trump's claim that California forests needed to be swept up,) the US Congressperson will now play host to two speakers well-known to stand against women's rights to healthcare. Her photo here beams with pride as Greene prepares to use the Congress to spread lies.
The hearing, slated for March 19 at 2 p.m., will include testimony from David Daleiden and Terrisa Bukovinac, according to the announcement. The hearing will be also be live-streamed.
Daleiden is an anti-abortion activist ordered to pay $2 million in damages to Planned Parenthood over accusations of conspiracy and eavesdropping, according to a Reuters report from October.
Bukovinac is an anti-abortion activist who appears in a 2022 feature from New York Magazine about Lauren Handy, a fellow activist who reportedly stored baby fetuses in her refrigerator until they were removed by police.
While Greene does not expound on the details of the hearing, it might be related to unfounded accusations that organizations such as Planned Parenthood traffic fetal tissue for profit.
Such claims raised enough concerns among House Democrats that the created a special web page and YouTube video to fact check misinformation.
Greene's decision to pose smiling for this hearing announcement baffled those who viewed it on social media.RawStory