Florida mom tried to sell daughter for $500

A woman was arrested in Palatka, Florida, after trying to sell her 18-month-old daughter to a store employee and then leaving the child with them.

Woods had been observed around the business with her daughter for a few days. An anonymous citizen made contact with Woods and asked if she and the child needed any assistance. The anonymous citizen was an employee of the business and only knew Woods because she had frequented the area. Woods told the citizen she did not need anything but, offered to sell the child to the citizen for $500.00. When the citizen refused to purchase the child, Woods walked away, leaving her daughter behind.

The citizen picked the child up and immediately brought her to the Palatka Police Department and informed Officers of what happened. Palatka Police Officers with assistance of the Department's Victim Advocate provided care to the child until the Department of Children and Families responded and took custody of her. The child has since been placed in foster care.