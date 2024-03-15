Lauren Boebert delivers a self-serving Bible lesson to defend her bad behavior (video)

Lauren boebert bible lesson Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaks during CPAC Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX on August 6, 2022. (lev radin/shutterstock.com)

The woman who fondled her date's penis in a musical attended by children gave a Bible lesson today. "We know nothing pleases God except faith. It's not our works that please Him," the beleaguered MAGA representative from Colorado said on the Nazi-friendly Rumble network.

Of course, there's a Bible passage that says just the opposite of Boebert's claim: "And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased." — Hebrews 13:16

And there's another one that suits Lauren Boebert to a T: "They profess to know God, but they deny him by their works. They are detestable, disobedient, unfit for any good work." — Titus 1:16

You see, Bobo, we can play this game, too.

