Lauren Boebert delivers a self-serving Bible lesson to defend her bad behavior (video)

The woman who fondled her date's penis in a musical attended by children gave a Bible lesson today. "We know nothing pleases God except faith. It's not our works that please Him," the beleaguered MAGA representative from Colorado said on the Nazi-friendly Rumble network.

Of course, there's a Bible passage that says just the opposite of Boebert's claim: "And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased." — Hebrews 13:16

And there's another one that suits Lauren Boebert to a T: "They profess to know God, but they deny him by their works. They are detestable, disobedient, unfit for any good work." — Titus 1:16

You see, Bobo, we can play this game, too.

