MAGA loses again: Fani Willis can stay on Georgia case — but angry Trump will "continue to fight"

Donald Trump loses again — Judge Scott McAfee ruled that District Attorney Fani Willis gets to continue with the election interference case in Georgia. This foils Trump's attempt to disqualify Willis, which would have lead to a huge trial delay while the state searched for a new DA.

But the judge did rule that Willis would have to find a new lead prosecutor to replace attorney Nathan Wade, who had been in a romantic relationship with Willis. Although the relationship did not present an "actual conflict", according to the judge, the "appearance of impropriety" was enough to rule that Wade would have to withdraw from the case.

Naturally, the perpetually unhappy Trump is quite sore today, and his lawyer made it known that this case is not over.

"While respecting the Court's decision, we believe that the Court did not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade," Trump attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement, via The Hill. "We will use all legal options available as we continue to fight to end this case, which should never have been brought in the first place."

From Meidas Touch Network:

This is a significant loss for Donald Trump. Had Judge McAfee disqualified Willis, the Georgia prosecution would have been extremely delayed while the state found a new attorney to lead the prosecution. In addition, it was possible that any new attorney assigned would decline to pursue the RICO charges against Trump and the co-defendants in the case. As a result of this ruling, the prosecution can continue to move forward, albeit without Wade on the team.

And from The Washington Post: