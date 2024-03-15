Mike Pence finally blurts it out: "I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year" (video)

Let's give a round of applause to Mike Pence! The former Trump toady and U.S. Vice President finally sprouted a spine, as witnessed today when he told Fox News: "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year."

Okay, Mr. Pence, you're right. It's no surprise that you won't be endorsing Trump, being that your former boss didn't stop his rioting mob from threatening to kill you, all because you refused go along with Trump's plan to overthrow the 2020 election.

But what is a surprise is that it took you 1,164 days to finally gather enough courage to publicly admit you don't want the toxic, anti-American insurrectionist back in the White House. Jeez, a late bloomer if I ever saw one. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Granted, Pence's new spine is still in its tadpole stage. So after quickly mentioning that Trump's unconstitutional, fascist scheme was one reason Pence has turned against Trump, the repressed religious man quickly jumped away from Jan. 6, 2021 and spit out other reasons — such as Trump's hazy stance on abortion — for why he won't be endorsing the MAGA frontrunner.

It was as if were trying to bury the memory of the chanting "Hang Mike Pence" rioters. Or maybe he is just hoping to bury the hatchet and make friends with some of the MAGA mob, even though that's impossible, since they all hate him, as programmed by Trump.

Anyway, in the end, Pence reiterated, "That's why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign." And hence, a baby backbone was born on live TV. Bravo.