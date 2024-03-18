Throwback blog delivers an adorable seal daily

Tumblr might be on the decline as a platform, but as long as WordPress retains a widget for it, is it truly dead? Although it may be true that none of the companies who have passed Tumblr between themselves like a hot potato have actually known what to do with the microblogging platform, there are a few reasons to stick around. Chief among them is Seals Daily, a delightfully early 2000s-styled blog that does exactly what it says on the tin.

Adorable seals are posted every day, often with names or titles attached.

And that's it. It's not more than it needs to be- no tie-ins, no ads, proving retro in more than just aesthetic. Less enshittification and more of this, please.