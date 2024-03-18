Throwback blog delivers an adorable seal daily

Goinyk Production/Shutterstock.com

Tumblr might be on the decline as a platform, but as long as WordPress retains a widget for it, is it truly dead? Although it may be true that none of the companies who have passed Tumblr between themselves like a hot potato have actually known what to do with the microblogging platform, there are a few reasons to stick around. Chief among them is Seals Daily, a delightfully early 2000s-styled blog that does exactly what it says on the tin.

Adorable seals are posted every day, often with names or titles attached.

https://www.tumblr.com/sealsdaily/744963619339567104/todays-seal-is-ya-really-mean-it

And that's it. It's not more than it needs to be- no tie-ins, no ads, proving retro in more than just aesthetic. Less enshittification and more of this, please.