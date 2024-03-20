Airport executive gets into firefight with federal agents

Bryan Malinowski, 53, is the executive director of the Clinton Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas. What did Bryan do Wednesday? He got into a gunfight with federal agents at 6 a.m. in the morning and was shot.

He "was injured with gunshot wounds and treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to a local hospital," Arkansas State Police said in a statement, adding that his condition was unknown as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. One ATF agent received what police called a "non-life-threatening gunshot wound" and was also taken to a hospital, police said.

Malisnky "lived in an upper-middle class suburb and earned $253,000 a year," has never had any prior run-ins with the law, and it's all a bit of a mystery. His brother told NBC News they don't think he's going to make it. The agents were with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"An investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law," the police statement said.

Obviously I have no idea what's going on but "Panera Bread Ruby Ridge" would be très 2024.

